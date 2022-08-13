3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $300,000

Wonderful two-story home in a great location with access to all major routes, shopping downtown, hospital, and schools. The 2 years young home has 17 solar panels that produce 102% coverage and a battery backup for the whole house. Price reduced to assist buyers in taking over solar panel contract. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this spacious home. The main level lends plenty of room for entertaining with the spacious kitchen, dining area, and large family room.