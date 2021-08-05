3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $310,000

Nearly new townhome 3 minutes from 95. Front porch to meet your neighbors, sidewalks to walk your dog, pool and work out space to enjoy and a great back deck for a summer BBQ. What more could you be looking for this summer? Each bedroom has it's own bath that makes it easy to share space. Lower level has bedroom with full bath, laundry and an open living space that walks out to your grassy back yard, bright main level with kitchen and more living space and upper level with two more bedrooms and baths. Enjoy the rest of the summer in your new home!