3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $314,900

This lovely single family home is perfectly located in the South Oaks Subd...right in the heart of Spotsy/Massaponax but tucked right around the corner from the hussle and bussle. Sitting on a large corner lot with a paved driveway and lots of yard space is this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been updated with a new HVAC system, upgraded granite counter tops, new dishwasher, a roof that is only 3 years old, ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms and dinning room, and much more! Enjoy your primary bedroom that has a walk in closet, a luxury bathroom that includes a walk in shower and a jetted soaker tub! Just a couple miles from shopping and dinning, close to I-95 & 301, only 5 minutes to the VRE train for all the commuters, 15 minutes to downtown Fredericksburg and Central Park, and only 40 minutes to Richmond....prime location for ALL!!

