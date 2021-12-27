3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $315,000

Welcome to 360 Chapel Green RD! Move in ready with no HOA! Enjoy country living on almost 2 acres while conveniently located to grocery stores, shopping, VRE and Interstate 95! Large yard with circular paved driveway, fenced in backyard which backs up to the woods, detached 12 x 24 outdoor shed for extra storage and attached 2 car garage. This 3 bed/2 bath well maintained home has hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded hall & primary baths, separate den area with a wood burning fireplace (heatilator installed) and a conditioned crawl space. Hurry and schedule your showing today!