3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $315,000

Welcome to the Timbers. Spacious split level living awaiting its new owner. This home stands out with its unique exterior features giving you curb appeal. It features a spacious kitchen with a separate dining area for entertainment and gourmet meals. In addition to dining space the home features an exterior wrap around deck great for BBQs, entertaining, or just relaxation. There are 3 bedrooms which includes a Master suite with 1 large closet. This home also includes 1.5 bathrooms. The lower-level features: Family room with propane stove and half bath. To top it all, the home has a large yard surrounded with trees for privacy and fresh air. New roof (2019) and water heater (2021). No HOA! Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation, commuter lot, gas stations, grocery stores, schools, convenience/ recycling center. Also close to historic Fredericksburg, battlefields, Lake Anna and numerous wineries and breweries! Don't miss out on your chance to own this perfectly located home! Schedule a showing online today, at this price this home is sure to be gone in a flash. More photos to come soon!