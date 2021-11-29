OPEN SATURDAY, 1-3 PM and SUNDAY, 1-4 PM. Still showing & open to backup offers! Lovely end unit townhome in popular Chatham Landing has fabulous fenced backyard with patio, wood floors in formal Living and Dining rooms, Kitchen with eating space, pantry and tiled backsplash has cherry cabinetry. Primary Bedroom bath was updated in 2013 with tiled floor and shower plus plenty of storage. Lower level Family Room has access to the private backyard with beautiful landscaping. Chatham Landing has access to the Rappahannock and is just minutes from downtown Fredericksburg using the newly-updated Chatham Bridge. Walk to town, walk to Pratt Park, walk to Chatham! Updates include: Appliances in Kitchen, all in white: Samsung Smooth-top electric range - 2016; Range vent hood - 2017; Whirlpool dishwasher - 2014 approximately; Insinkerator garbage disposal - 2016; Samsung refrigerator with freezer on top - 2019 - icemaker present but not connected to a waterline; Roof replaced-2014; HVAC replaced-2015; Rheem water heater-2017 (NOTE: Electric, but gas line is present); Garage door-2014; Windows-Vinyl-clad exterior with wood interior-2011. Irrigation system has not been used by current owner; sold "as-is." All appliances functional but sold "as-is."
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $325,000
