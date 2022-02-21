 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $325,000

Lovely well maintained brick front home with circular driveway in Waverly Village. Three bedrooms and 1 and a half baths on the main level, along with formal living and dining rooms, and well appointed kitchen. Large den on the lower level, as well as a large workshop space that could be finished to make a fourth bedroom, and a large utility room with rough-in plumbing for an additional bathroom. Amazing fully fenced in backyard with many mature trees, large flowering shrubs and flower beds. You will love the pride of ownership in this well loved home!

