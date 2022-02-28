 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $325,000

Investors only - Tenants/Lease through 12/2022 - Current tenant has indicated she would love to stay beyond if agreeable to new landlord! This is a GREAT All Brick Home!! Hardwood floors throughout upper level living area. Large L-shaped Rec Room w/ Wet Bar- Walk out Basement! Partially unfinished area includes storage / utilities/ workshop and laundry area

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert