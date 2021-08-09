3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $328,000

Move in ready in the highly desirable Idlewild community. Brick front, spacious townhome ideally located right across from a pretty and quiet community open space. Inside has a sunny living room, separate dining room and a large kitchen open to a private deck and an informal dining area . There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks and a soaking tub. There is a lower level flex room that can be a home office, second family room, home gym or easily convert it to a 4th bedroom with a private full bath. There is tons of parking with a 2 car garage, 2 driveway spaces and open street parking. Newer HVAC. Idlewild is full of community amenities and extremely convenient to 95 and shopping though it retains a quiet, walkable neighborhood feel.