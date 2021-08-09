Move in ready in the highly desirable Idlewild community. Brick front, spacious townhome ideally located right across from a pretty and quiet community open space. Inside has a sunny living room, separate dining room and a large kitchen open to a private deck and an informal dining area . There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks and a soaking tub. There is a lower level flex room that can be a home office, second family room, home gym or easily convert it to a 4th bedroom with a private full bath. There is tons of parking with a 2 car garage, 2 driveway spaces and open street parking. Newer HVAC. Idlewild is full of community amenities and extremely convenient to 95 and shopping though it retains a quiet, walkable neighborhood feel.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $328,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
King George detectives Thursday night were trying to figure out how a Maryland man ended up dead at a county shopping center.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…
An Orange County man was convicted of rape Wednesday stemming from an incident that happened more than two and a half years ago in Spotsylvani…
A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.
A cafeteria full of residents from southern Stafford County’s Leeland Station subdivision took aim at a VDOT plan to remove fencing and mature…
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.
All students enrolled in Stafford and Spotsylvania county public schools will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year.
Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Local health district reports 'breakthrough cases' account for 17 percent of new infections since July 1.
A man accused of shooting a Spotsylvania County man multiple times Monday evening turned himself in to police Thursday, authorities said.