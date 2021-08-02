3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $329,900

3-Level townhome backing to community common area and Rappahannock River! This brick-front 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home boasts hardwood floors, 3-sided fireplace & two story bump-out. Master bedroom with balcony, fireplace and master bath. Finished lower level with garage access, rec. room and full bath. Updated roof, windows & HVAC. Rear deck and fenced yard leads to community common area, walking trails and access to Rappahannock River. All this and mins. to I-95, VRE & shopping. See 3D virtual tour!