3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $339,900

Granite counter tops, fresh carpet and fresh paint! Fenced back with deck! New roof with architectural shingles in 2019! This peaceful home has been beautifully maintained and cared for. You'll feel at home when you come to see this home with plenty of space. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances and granite counter tops with space to make your favorite gourmet meals! Lots of light permeates this home, making it a bright and comfortable place to live! The downstairs family room is great for big gatherings in summer and winter with the fireplace insert to keep everyone cozy during the winter months. The back yard is fenced and features a deck as well. Willow Oaks is a great subdivision that's small enough and tucked away to afford some much needed privacy but close to major roads, commuter lots, shopping centers and in the much desired Riverbend school district! You just can't miss with this affordable home! We're not expecting this one to be on the market very long! Feel free to come by our open house on Saturday, August 7th from 1 to 3 pm.