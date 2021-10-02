LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This one has it all with stainless appliances, upgraded granite countertops with a MASSIVE 3 ft x 8 ft island, Gas Cooking, Pantry and 42 inch craftmans style Cabinets. There is a nice Dining Area off the kitchens with Sliding Doors that leads to a Deck. The living room has an amazing spacious area for just about any type of furnishing style. The third floor has 3 bedrooms with a master suite with a Spacious Walk-in Closet, and an attached bath with a double vanity. Convenient upper-level laundry closet which will put an end to carrying Laundry up and down the stairs. The Lower Level has a fully finished multifunctional space that can be converted into a Great family area, Rec Room, Office and or a 4th bedroom that also has a back door leading to the new wood patio and fenced in backyard. The house has a one care garage leaving space to park 2 additional cars in front your future home. Conveniently located within minutes to I-95, and Close to downtown Fredericksburg, Two VRE Stations, Tons of Restaurants, Shopping, Hospitals and Medical offices.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $340,000
