 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,000

95% Completed New Construction with 9 FT Ceilings, Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Soft Close Cabinets, Cathedral Ceilings, Low Maintenance LVP Flooring, Trane HVAC System, Luxury Primary Bathroom with Soaker Tub and Separate Shower, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Full Concrete Porch, 12x14 Deck with Stairs to a Level Yard, 30 Yr Architectural Shingles

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert