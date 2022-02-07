3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,900

Gorgeous move-in ready home located in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping, commerce and all the wonderful amenities Fredericksburg has to offer. This home has been recently updated with new SS appliances, disposal, water heater, washer and dryer, roof, lush carpet and flooring, fixtures. HVAC is fairly new and has been routinely maintained. Seller has had the home power-washed, professionally cleaned and ready for your clients to move in and enjoy their new home. This home is perfect for first time home buyers and empty nesters. Features include 3 large sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, approx. 1500 sq. ft. of heated living space, and custom stone/concrete driveway.