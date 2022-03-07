3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,900

Welcome to 6901 Ridge Way Dr-end of the cul-de-sec. This move-in-ready remodeled rambler-style home has three main-level bedrooms, two baths, a dining room, a lovely walkout sliding door onto an expansive deck, vault and cathedral ceilings, and an updated kitchen with new appliances and backsplash. The primary suite has an ensuite, and the other two bedrooms are nearby. The lower level has a game room with a full kitchen, a laundry room with storage, two NTC bedrooms, and a full bath in a walkout basement-great space for an in-law apartment. The privacy fence has a wide opening to plant your favorite garden beds. Conveniently located near RT 3 off the Gordon Rd. The Harrison Shopping Center/dining/grocery/Home Depot destinations are within a 5-minute drive. Don't wait. Book your showing today.