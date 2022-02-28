 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $349,900

This Spacious Move In Ready Home has New Paint, Carpet (Bedrooms & Rec Room), Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Flooring Through-out Kitchen, Living & Dining area that opens to a large back deck for outdoor dining w/ Privacy Fence in your huge back yard!! Master Bedroom w/dressing area, W/I Closet, Soaking tub, Separate Shower. The Lower Level features 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath w/a Large Separate Rec. Room & Sep. Laundry area.

