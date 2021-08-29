Very nice colonial with a great usable floor plan. Large living room flows into a formal dining room. Kitchen with generous breakfast area flowing into a big family room with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The family room opens out to the deck. Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The back yard is fenced backs to trees. Plenty of space for pets to run! Sit on your covered front porch and watch the world go by. You won't find any carpet in the lower level of this house. New Garage Door! The roof and the HVAC system are less than 5 years old! Refrigerator is less than one year old. Check it out! You won't be sorry!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,900
