3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $360,000

Adorable colonial in Ruffin's Pond that has the perfect amount of room to spread out on three levels! This beauty has been freshly painted and spoiled with new flooring a newer roof, newer HVAC and great entertainment area out back as well as a deck off of the main level. The fenced back yard features a great play area for those who like play houses and swings and slides , and for those who just like to relax around a patio with a built in fire pit. There are three good sized bedrooms up stairs and two baths, and in the basement there's a huge rec. room and an additional room that could easily be used as a home office or exercise room!