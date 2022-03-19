2 Years Young and Ready for You to move in ASAP! This 3 level townhouse has it all. The garage level features living space and a rough in for a 3rd full bathroom (so you can make this a 4th bedroom!). The main level features an open floor plan with white kitchen with tons of cabinets, an eat-in area and family room. The upper level features a large master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. You have got to see this house before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
Spotsylvania man didn't heed judge's warning to show up for his jail sentence on time.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.
As a child, Bernadette Chimner was a precocious reader. She said that when she was in elementary school, she asked her school librarian for “m…
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.