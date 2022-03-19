3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $369,000

2 Years Young and Ready for You to move in ASAP! This 3 level townhouse has it all. The garage level features living space and a rough in for a 3rd full bathroom (so you can make this a 4th bedroom!). The main level features an open floor plan with white kitchen with tons of cabinets, an eat-in area and family room. The upper level features a large master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. You have got to see this house before it's gone!