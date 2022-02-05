3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $370,000

The wait is finally over! This stunning townhome just hit the market in the beautiful New Post community. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an entry-level bonus room with over 2,000+ sqft. This home includes an eat-in, with additional space for over-the-counter eating and entertainment. The kitchen conveys with a side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. This area is open to the living room which is perfect for entertaining. Wait!! There’s more ! As you enter into the owner’s bath, you will notice this home includes a double vanity, with a large glass stand up shower. There are two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom on the upper floor. You will not want to miss this one. What are you waiting for?! Schedule an in-person tour today!