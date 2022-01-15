WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3 Level Fully Finished END-UNIT Townhouse located in brand new, amenity rich Rappahannock landing community. This cozy home features a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Large Pantry, Center Island and Granite Countertops as well as a built in Water Filtration system. This beauty offers lots of natural light and airy appeal throughout the open floor plan to the living/dining room area with a modern flair. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private full bathroom including double vanity and gorgeous large walk in shower. The additional 2 bedrooms are great for overnight guests or office space. The basement boosts a spacious family room/guest room with full window and sliding glass door leading to a green back yard. The deck is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or cookouts. The unit includes a 1 car garage with electric door opener and concrete driveway for extra off street parking. The community provides an outdoor pool for summer use, a clubhouse with exercise equipment, tot lots, walkways and sideways perfect for jogging and common green areas through the neighborhood. Ideal commuter location, convenient to everything!!! Just minutes to I-95 Express Lanes, from the major commuter routes, VRE, close to Quantico, The City of Fredericksburg, Central Park community attractions and conveniences.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during an unruly meeting Monday.
A married couple died after a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre much of Wednesday,…
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
Hospitals in local area, state and nation are buckling under press of COVID-19 patients.
A group of Philadelphia men referred to as the “Get Money Brothers” left Spotsylvania County with more than $100,000 in cash and drugs after r…
As utility crews worked to restore electricity to the last remaining pockets left without power after last week’s massive snowstorm, forecaste…
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during a contentious meeting Monday, leaving some …
An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.
WATCH NOW: Viral videos show Virginia real-estate agent rescuing toddler found wandering dark street
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.
The Spotsylvania School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday to name an interim superintendent after three members noted that s…