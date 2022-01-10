Country Living in Fredericksburg! Welcome to this Beautiful Split Foyer Home with New Windows and new brick fire pit on 2.6 acres (includes bonus adjacent lot). Both lots are 1.3 acres each for a total of 2.6 acres filled with trees. This home has been renovated with new appliances, new flooring, eat in kitchen, living room/dining room combo, huge family room with brick fireplace, walkout basement level, large fenced in yard and no HOA! Located just minutes from 95, schools and shopping. Motivated seller! Sold in AS IS condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $379,999
-
- Updated
