 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $385,000

WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3 Level Fully Finished END-UNIT Townhouse located in brand new, amenity rich Rappahannock landing community. This cozy home features a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Large Pantry, Center Island and Granite Countertops as well as a built in Water Filtration system. This beauty offers lots of natural light and airy appeal throughout the open floor plan to the living/dining room area with a modern flair. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private full bathroom including double vanity and gorgeous large walk in shower. The additional 2 bedrooms are great for overnight guests or office space. The basement boosts a spacious family room/guest room with full window and sliding glass door leading to a green back yard. The deck is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or cookouts. The unit includes a 1 car garage with electric door opener and concrete driveway for extra off street parking. The community provides an outdoor pool for summer use, a clubhouse with exercise equipment, tot lots, walkways and sideways perfect for jogging and common green areas through the neighborhood. Ideal commuter location, convenient to everything!!! Just minutes to I-95 Express Lanes, from the major commuter routes, VRE, close to Quantico, The City of Fredericksburg, Central Park community attractions and conveniences.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert