3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $385,000

WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3 Level Fully Finished END-UNIT Townhouse located in brand new, amenity rich Rappahannock landing community. This cozy home features a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Large Pantry, Center Island and Granite Countertops as well as a built in Water Filtration system. This beauty offers lots of natural light and airy appeal throughout the open floor plan to the living/dining room area with a modern flair. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private full bathroom including double vanity and gorgeous large walk in shower. The additional 2 bedrooms are great for overnight guests or office space. The basement boosts a spacious family room/guest room with full window and sliding glass door leading to a green back yard. The deck is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or cookouts. The unit includes a 1 car garage with electric door opener and concrete driveway for extra off street parking. The community provides an outdoor pool for summer use, a clubhouse with exercise equipment, tot lots, walkways and sideways perfect for jogging and common green areas through the neighborhood. Ideal commuter location, convenient to everything!!! Just minutes to I-95 Express Lanes, from the major commuter routes, VRE, close to Quantico, The City of Fredericksburg, Central Park community attractions and conveniences.