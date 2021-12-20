 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,000

Welcome to this Beautiful Split Foyer Home with New Windows and new brick fire pit on 2.6 acres (includes bonus adjacent lot). Both lots are 1.3 acres each for a total of 2.6 acres filled with trees. This home has been renovated with new appliances, new flooring, eat in kitchen, living room/dining room combo, huge family room with brick fireplace, walkout basement level, large fenced in yard and no HOA! Located just minutes from 95, schools and shopping. Motivated seller!

