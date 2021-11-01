What a great location to call home. Welcome to this special two owner home built by the legendary custom home builder Dick Coleman. This all brick home sits on a beautiful large flat yard of .35 acre. Plenty of room for your pool or anything else you can dream up. Large rooms everywhere in this home to include the large formal living room, large dining room, and family room with a wood burning fireplace. There is a walk-in tub/shower in the main hallway full bath for your loved ones that need easy access to avoid stepping over the tub. This home has been loved and maintained and is ready for the torch to be passed to the next family to create their memories and call it home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,000
