 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,000

What a great location to call home. Welcome to this special two owner home built by the legendary custom home builder Dick Coleman. This all brick home sits on a beautiful large flat yard of .35 acre. Plenty of room for your pool or anything else you can dream up. Large rooms everywhere in this home to include the large formal living room, large dining room, and family room with a wood burning fireplace. There is a walk-in tub/shower in the main hallway full bath for your loved ones that need easy access to avoid stepping over the tub. This home has been loved and maintained and is ready for the torch to be passed to the next family to create their memories and call it home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school
Opinion

EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school

The new school in Hartwood would be the most expensive high school ever built in Virginia. That’s why both the Stafford County School Board and the Board of Supervisors needs to do some creative, out-of-the-box thinking before giving this expensive project their final approval.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert