Listing is for To-Be-Built Home. IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. Fully featured townhomes in Fredericksburg. Personalize with professionally selected Design Packager, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior. Community amenities include walking track, picnic pavilion, playground, and adult fitness area. Schedule your appointment today. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $389,900
