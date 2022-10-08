Fully featured townhome on Homesite 3 in Foxcroft in Fredericksburg. Includes the Central Park Design Collection, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior in addition to outdoor entertaining space with a rear deck and private, partially fenced yard. Community amenities include walking track, picnic pavilion, playground, and adult fitness area. Schedule your appointment today. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Department K9 has a track record of success and an eagerness for police work.
Stafford County supervisors voted 6–1 Tuesday to allow builders to begin work on a 250,000-square-foot commercial warehouse near the Courthous…
Virginia State Police say a Ruther Glen woman was arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylv…
Paul Jarosh thought he had an entry for the Guinness World Book of Records, but another grower bested him by a pound and a half.
A man whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last week was given a bond Wednesday while prosecutors decide whether to try his case again.
Spotsylvania authorities are looking for a wanted man who eluded a manhunt Wednesday with the assistance of an unsuspecting motorist who gave …
The King George County School Board received 17 completed applications for the position of division superintendent, the Virginia School Board …
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...
Felony charges against two Fredericksburg men who had been accused of raping a woman and forcing her to take drugs were resolved Thursday with…
A Colonial Beach man who led Spotsylvania County deputies on a 30-minutes chase earlier this year was ordered Friday to serve eight months in prison.