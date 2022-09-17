NOW SELLING - GRAND OPENING EVENT 9/10! Call Showing Contact for more information and schedule appointment. Atlantic Builders is excited to announce a new 55+ community at Afton Villas which is well located along Mine Road just 1 mile from Route 1. It has easy access to I-95's Massaponax exit as well as an array of restaurants and shopping. Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is also in very close proximity. Introducing the Quinn, Atlantic Builders spacious new home designed for the way today's Boomers want to live. It offers up to 2,800 square feet of living space, a 2 car garage and tons of storage opportunities. AND best of all of the most important everyday living spaces are on the main level including the kitchen, dining area, great room and most importantly the OWNER'S SUITE. Direct access from the garage with your groceries into your kitchen makes this attached villa style home very convenient and easy to navigate.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $399,900
