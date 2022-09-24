3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $399,900

Fully featured townhome on Homesite 2 in Foxcroft in Fredericksburg. Includes the Downtown Design Collection, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior in addition to outdoor entertaining space with a rear deck and private, partially fenced yard. Community amenities include walking track, picnic pavilion, playground, and adult fitness area. Schedule your appointment today. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.