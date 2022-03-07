- Attached 2-car garage.- Nine foot ceilings on all three levels.- Open concept kitchen with included oversized island nestled between the dining and living rooms. - Optional features available include gourmet kitchen, double sliding glass door, fireplace, designer's shower in owner's suite, and tray, 10 foot or vaulted ceilings in owner's suite. - Owners suite with expansive walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and seated shower. - Finished lower level great room included with optional features such as full bath, study, and 4th bedroom.- Cantilevered deck with composite decking and vinyl railing included as well.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $409,990
