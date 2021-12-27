3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $415,000

Looking for the perfect home, on a great street, in an amazing neighborhood? Welcome to 336 Phillips St! This maintenance free home is on a large premium lot in a cul-de-sac, fully fenced in large backyard, trex decking for complete privacy and entertaining. Includes separate laundry room, hardwood floors throughout the main living area & kitchen, granite countertops, 9 foot ceilings, open concept, one level living, gutter guards and conditioned crawlspace. Conveniently located to grocery stores, shopping, VRE, Interstate 95 and 3 miles from downtown historic Fredricksburg. Hurry and schedule your showing today!