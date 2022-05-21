3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $419,900

Immediate delivery, home almost finished, multiple units to chose from! Builder incentive $5,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company! This interior unit Springfield model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with 2,200 sqft. Many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, butler's pantry, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Front balcony and rear deck included! The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder 2-10 Warranty included.