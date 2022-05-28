3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $424,900

IMMEDIATE MOVE-INs. Pre-Model Pricing Now Available. Fully featured homes including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more! Schedule your appointment today. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.
The 200-acre site, purchased for $100 million, would include retail, a large amphitheater and the team's headquarters and practice fields.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old county boy who died earlier this month with a large amount of THC…
A Stafford woman accused of setting up her fiancé to be badly beaten and robbed of a large amount of money earlier this month in Spotsylvania …
A former band director at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County has been charged with having an illegal relationship with one of his f…
It was February when Laura Santos remembered that she’d filled out an online application to appear as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune.”
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to 19 children and three adults. Here are the latest updates from Texas, as well as comments from President Biden.
Kyle King was winding through downtown Fredericksburg, trying to summon the strength to pass the one runner who remained ahead of him to that …
A Stephens City man, his mother and two other relatives were arrested late Saturday after a brawl broke out at a bar in North Stafford, police said.
A Woodbridge man was arrested Monday after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from a Spotsylvania County deputy, police said.