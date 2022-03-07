3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $424,990

Welcome to the Caroline!. Choose to enter your home through the attached, rear 2-car garage, or the covered front porch. The entry opens to a spacious great room that can be used as a second living area, game room, storage, etc.! Walk upstairs to the main level of your home. The open-concept design features a stunning kitchen with a generous island in the center, overlooking the living room and breakfast area. Retreat to the upper level to find your private owner's suite with expansive walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and seated shower. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry area complete the upper level. Admire the 9 foot ceilings on all three levels of your home! Optional features available include: gourmet kitchen, 12 foot sliding glass door, fireplace, Roman shower in owner's suite, tray, 10 foot or vaulted ceiling in owner's suite. Finished lower level great room included with optional features such as full bath, study, and 4th bedroom. Cantilevered deck with composite decking and vinyl railing included as well.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.