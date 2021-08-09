Make plans to see this meticulously well maintained Colonial located in the highly sought after community of Fox Point. This home offers 3 (possible 4th) bedrooms, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, large rooms, a gorgeous fenced in rear yard and is within walking distance of the pool. The main level consists of a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Sunken family room with a gas log fireplace and French doors leading to the back deck. Formal dining room with bay window, large living room, half bath, study/4th bedroom and laundry room. Upstairs are to nice sized bedrooms and a generous master suite with walk in closet. The mater bath offers a jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sink with ample counter space. The home offers floor to ceiling windows which offers lot of natural light. The exterior of the home is Aluminum siding and brick, wrap around covered front porch, fenced rear yard with 12x30 ft deck, irrigation system and 2 car garage. The back yard is absolutely stunning when in full bloom, offering mature, well established land scaping. Double insulated windows and doors, gutter guards, large crawl space area is lighted and weatherized and easily accessible from inside the house. Owner is also offering a home warranty. Fox Point is a wonderful community, conveniently located close to schools, medical facilities, shopping, I95 and the VRE. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball area, large playground and tot area.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,000
