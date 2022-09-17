 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

End-unit townhome with immediate delivery, home almost finished, multiple units to chose from! Builder incentive $10,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company! This interior unit Springfield model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with 2,200 sqft. Many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, butler's pantry, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Front balcony and rear deck included! The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder 2-10 Warranty included.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert