End-unit townhome with immediate delivery, home almost finished, multiple units to chose from! Builder incentive $10,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company! This interior unit Springfield model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with 2,200 sqft. Many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, butler's pantry, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Front balcony and rear deck included! The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder 2-10 Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for having sex with a teenage student.
Child molestation charges that were dropped 13 years ago have been reinstated against the same man, according to court records.
If you’re not a resident of Stafford County or Fredericksburg, you’ll have to pay a fee to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth next month.
American Battlefield Trust completes $12 million purchase of Fredericksburg battlefield’s “heart and soul,” the largest private battlefield-preservation effort in U.S. history.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
A 1981 University of Mary Washington graduate who never ventured far from his alma mater was honored Sunday morning during a ceremony in which…
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
If you haven’t stepped into Fredericksburg’s Parthenon restaurant for a number of years, you’ll be surprised to find it still looks, smells an…
While Memorial Day traffic returned to near pre-pandemic levels, deadly crashes in Virginia last weekend were lower than last year.