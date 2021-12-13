BUILT ON THE HIGHEST PREMIUM LOT, OUR RAPIDAN w/ SUNROOM & PATIO OVERLOOKS A WONDERFUL VIEW + IS JUST A FEW STEPS FROM OUR CLUBHOUSE & WALKING DISTANCE TO STATE OF ART COUNTY LIBRARY * CHARMING FRONT PORCH * HARDWOOD FLOORING & CROWN MOLDING IN LIVING & DINING RM + FOYER * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ 42 " CABINETS, GIBRALTOR COUNTER TOP & ISLAND ON A NEW ARMSTRONG CUSHIONED VINYL FLOOR * CHARMING BREAKFAST NOOK w/ PANTRY * CONVENIENT PASS-THRU TO THE DINING AREA FOR THE CHEF * REMODELED GUEST BA w/ WALK-IN SHOWER /W DECORATOR TILE, * FEATURES INCLUDE: LAUNDRY TUB, PRIMARY BA w/ LARGE STALL SHOWER, SPACIOUS SOAKING TUB, 2 COUNTERS w/ SINKS & COMMODE ROOM , EXTRA FRIG IN BASEMENT, NEW HVAC 2016, 3 CEILING FANS, PLUS NEW CARPET ON LOWER LEVEL & STAIRS,, FRONT STORM DOOR * JUST INSTALLED NEW ROOF 2021 , DISHWASHER NEW 2018 , INSULATED CUSTOM SUNROOM BUILT IN 2010 * NEW GUTTERS w/ GUTTER GUARDS, NATURAL GAS BBQ CONVEYS, ALL OF THIS AND LOCATED IN THE PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNTY FALLS RUN (AT LEAST 1 OCCUPANT MUST BE 55). AMENITIES: Award winning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, indoor salt water heated pool, exterior salt water pool, billiards, cards, meeting & party rooms, meandering walking path, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoes, bocci, over 60 activities weekly! COME JOIN THE FUN!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $444,900
