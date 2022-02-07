3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $445,000

Welcome to 49 Charter Gate in Stafford Lakes Village! You will notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main floor as soon as you enter. From the foyer you enter the living room to the open concept floor plan that lends itself to entertaining or just relaxing at home. The gas fireplace adds the perfect touch. The kitchen has granite counters and an island that allows for seating. There is plenty of room in the dining area to accommodate a large table. The bedroom level features a loft and a laundry room in addition to the three bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a dual vanity and large shower. The other two bedrooms are generously sized. A second full bathroom finishes the upper level. The lower, basement level, has a walkout door to the stamped concrete patio where the hot tub is located. A wet bar and recreation room make this the perfect space for lounging. There is another full bath located on this level, along with additional storage space. The upper level loft and finished basement provide perfect flex space - office, study area, book nook....