BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL RAPIDAN w/ SUNROOM (ALL YEAR ROUND) & FENCED-IN HUGE PATIO & DOG WALK/ YARD * HARDWOOD FLOORING THRU-OUT THE MAIN LEVEL * DECORATOR, CUSTOM PAINT * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ 42 " MAPLE CABINETS, GIBRALTOR COUNTER TOP & ISLAND * CHARMING BREAKFAST NOOK w/ STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & NEW GAS COOK TOP * BUILT IN WALL DOUBLE OVEN & PANTRY * CONVENIENT PASS-THRU TO THE DINING AREA FOR THE CHEF * FEATURES INCLUDE: CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENT (PRIMARY BR DRAPERIES DO NOT CONVEY), EXTRA REFRIGERATOR IN THE BASEMENT, LAUNDRY TUB, PRIMARY BA w/ LARGE STALL SHOWER, SPACIOUS SOAKING TUB, 2 COUNTERS w/ SINKS & COMMODE ROOM , 3 CEILING FANS, PLUSH CARPET ON LOWER LEVEL, ATRIUM DOORS, FRONT STORM DOOR * JUST INSTALLED NEW ROOF * SEVERAL NEW WINDOWS, TRIM & SCREENS ARE BEING REPLACED * THIS IS A HOME THAT IS LOVED LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL BUYER WHO WILL LOVE IT AS WELL! ALL OF THIS AND LOCATED IN THE PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNTY FALLS RUN ( AT LEAST 1 OCCUPANT MUST BE 55). AMENITIES: Award winning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, indoor salt water heated pool, exterior salt water pool, billiards, cards, meeting & party rooms, meandering walking path, tennis, pickle ball, shuffle board, horseshoes, bocci, over 60 activities weekly! COME JOIN THE FUN!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,900
