3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home with unfinished basement and the option to add a fourth bedroom to the upper level and to finish the lower level rec room, den/fifth bedroom, and full bath, making it a 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home in the Spotsylvania area. Ready for move-in in Early Spring 2022. We have a fully furnished model nearby! Call today to set up a tour.

