3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $454,990

- Attached 2-car garage.- Nine foot ceilings on all three levels.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island, opens that opens to breakfast area and living room. - Optional features available include gourmet kitchen, fireplace, deluxe owner's shower in owner's suite, designer's shower in owner's suite, and tray, 10 foot, vaulted or cathedral ceiling in owner's suite. - Owners suite with expansive walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and seated shower. - Finished lower level great room included with optional features such as powder room, full bath, study and 4th bedroom.- Cantilevered deck with composite decking and vinyl railing included as well.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.