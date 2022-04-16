3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $459,900

Pre-Model Pricing Now Available. Schedule your appointment today. Ideally located along Lee Hill School Drive, Foxcroft is an exciting new townhome community situated in the growing CosnerÃ¢"™s Corner area of Spotsylvania County. ItÃ¢"™s just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and offers easy access to I-95 as well as the Spotsylvania VRE Station. Foxcroft currently lies within the Massaponax High School and Lee Hill Elementary and Thornburg Middle schools boundaries. Community amenities include a beautiful centrally located community park with large play lawn, children's playground, adult fitness station, walking track, and picnic pavilion. The Sienna is an innovative new townhome design that offers plenty of living space on 3 levels including a desirable main level layout with center kitchen that features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an amazing island. The kitchen is flanked by a spacious great room and a large dining area that can easily accomodate a 6-person table to host all of your celebrations with friends and family. Upstairs you'll find a deluxe owner's suite with large walk-in closet and spa-like owner's bath with dual sink vanity, private water closet and spa-sized shower. There are also two additonal bedrooms and a large hall bath. The lower level features a large rec room that's perfect for watching the big game of your favorite team.