3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $462,000

From the first impression of walking into the foyer of the front door, you will be stunned by the fresh colors, gas fireplace, beautiful brightness, and hardwood floors. This main level living charmer has recent updates, including new hardwood floors, painted walls on the first floor, toilets, and Quartzite kitchen countertops. The kitchen dining area is spacious and a perfect place for the first cup of coffee, with the double windows allowing the sun to shine in the entire kitchen area. A French door is just off the kitchen area, leading to the back deck with a retractable awning. Also, the laundry room with your garage entry is just across from the kitchen. As you walk down the hallway, you'll find the two bedrooms with nice size closets and a full bath in the hallway. This bath has a glass chandelier sparkling from the ceiling. The oversized primary suite is at the opposite end of the hall that awaits a Lunette window and excellent closet space in the ensuite bath area. There is a soaker and two vanities. The downstairs area is a finished living space, a full bath, and another finished room for your private office/den. There is a walk-out slider for easy access to the outdoors. You'll also find a storage area, multiple closets, an HVAC system, and plenty of shelving. This beauty sits on a corner lot with hardscaping surrounding an oasis of blooming plants and flowers and an irrigation system to keep your flower, plants, and lawn watered all summer long. There are mature trees, low-maintenance shrubs, and a two-car garage on its front side. The front porch has plenty of room for your Adirondack chairs to enjoy those warm summer nights. Nearby is Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and the Cosner Corner for all of your local shopping/restaurant needs minus any major roads. A 2 min drive to RT 1 or 4 mins to I-95 North/Southbound.