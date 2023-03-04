Springhaven is Atlantic Builders' newest neighborhood that is located less than a quarter-mile from all of the amenities found along Route 3/Plank Rd. including Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Center and many other shops, restaurants, and daily conveniences. It's also an ideal location for those who need quick access to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. Atlantic Builders offers a brand new collection of attached duet homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage as well as the opportunity for a 4th bedroom and another full bath in the lower level. These distinctive duet homes live like single-family and offer a fresh, modern layout. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spotsylvania woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the county, police said.
A Fredericksburg woman who bashed her former roommate in the head with a softball bat last year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday.
A Spotsylvania man found dead following a single-vehicle crash early Monday may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police said.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for a proposed “techno campus” at Tuesday night’s meeting.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.