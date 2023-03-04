Springhaven is Atlantic Builders' newest neighborhood that is located less than a quarter-mile from all of the amenities found along Route 3/Plank Rd. including Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Center and many other shops, restaurants, and daily conveniences. It's also an ideal location for those who need quick access to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. Atlantic Builders offers a brand new collection of attached duet homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage as well as the opportunity for a 4th bedroom and another full bath in the lower level. These distinctive duet homes live like single-family and offer a fresh, modern layout. NEW Creative Financing including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.