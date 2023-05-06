Convenient, established neighborhood just off of Rt. 1 and very close to downtown Fredericksburg. Cul-de-sac homesites that back to a treeline. The Brooke is a modern single level home with a spacious main level owner's suite as well as two additional bedrooms. Open layout with a stylish kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless appliances that is adjacent the right-sized family room. Choose from designer features and finishes at the Atlantic Builders Design Studio to personalize this lovely home