Own a piece of local History and become the 3rd owner of this magnificent property. The traditional farm house features original hard wood floors, plaster walls and ceilings, with formal living and dining rooms flanking the center hall foyer. Off the living room is the side porch (facing East) where you can enjoy watching the sunrise over your green fields. The modern day kitchen and family room addition features an open concept design to include a white kitchen with updated appliances, granite counter tops, an island, built-in desk and breakfast bar. The family room features hardwood floors and access to the screened porch which overlooks the back yard. The main level also features a full bathroom and the laundry room. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms and the full bathroom. The unfinished basement features ample storage and a walk-up door. The detached garage features 2 oversized bays and lots of storage. There is also a storage shed and a playground already set up on this property. To the left of the home and to the back of the property are hay fields that are part of this property. This is a one of a kind property that you will just LOVE!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $480,000
