Move in Ready just steps from the Club House and Community Pool, this Craftsman style home is what you've been waiting for. An inviting front porch leads into the open concept floor plan featuring and open living room/dining room, a private office, an open Family room and Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the primary suite features a large sitting room, large luxury bath and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are of good size with large closets and will use the full bath in the upstairs hallway. The laundry room is very large and is located on this upper level complete with a utility sink and storage closet. The lower level of this home is fully finished with a storage room, a utility room, a full bathroom, and a large rec room. The back yard features a patio expanding from the home to the detached garage complete with a pergola. The detached garage is perfect for storage of your vehicles and more. Every window in this house has custom plantation shutters. You cannot miss this house!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tommy Lee was well-known for his outgoing personality and booths at local flea markets.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.
The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.
A Stafford elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.
A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
A Spotsylvania County house sustained severe damage and one resident was injured in a fire Monday.
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square foot residence has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.