3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000

Move in Ready just steps from the Club House and Community Pool, this Craftsman style home is what you've been waiting for. An inviting front porch leads into the open concept floor plan featuring and open living room/dining room, a private office, an open Family room and Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the primary suite features a large sitting room, large luxury bath and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are of good size with large closets and will use the full bath in the upstairs hallway. The laundry room is very large and is located on this upper level complete with a utility sink and storage closet. The lower level of this home is fully finished with a storage room, a utility room, a full bathroom, and a large rec room. The back yard features a patio expanding from the home to the detached garage complete with a pergola. The detached garage is perfect for storage of your vehicles and more. Every window in this house has custom plantation shutters. You cannot miss this house!!!