Coming Soon! Beautiful and spacious! The Avon Model by Lennar offers more square footage, almost 1,800 on one level! This home offers the best in main level living located in sought after Virginia Heritage. The home has been beautifully maintained and provides an Open Split Floor Plan with loads of space, wide entry foyer, dining area, large gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (like new), has granite counters, breakfast bar open to the Living Room with gas fireplace, wood flooring, and window treatments. The large Primary Suite features a walkout to the back deck, a huge walk-in closet, a Primary bath with both soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks while the other bedrooms share a full bath. One of the bedrooms in the residence was used as an office. In addition to all the amenities, there is a full, partially finished basement with walkout steps to the back yard. In the basement is a full finished bath, a utility/storage room with a radon remediation system. The front yard lawn is like walking on a thick plush carpet with a full lawn irrigation system. The amenities offered by Virginia Heritage HOA are second to none! The modest HOA fee includes FIOS cable and Internet, indoor and outdoor pools, exercise room, organized/fun activities...something for everyone at the Clubhouse! The location is very close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and VRE. This home is fabulous and a rare opportunity to own your dream in this amazing community!