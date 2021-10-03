3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $544,900

Rare opportunity to own an amazing property in sought-after community overlooking the 14th fairway FCC golf course! Contemporary design home offers unique open floorplan with vaulted ceilings & abundance of natural light. Renovated custom kitchen w/ upgraded countertops & stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & two masonry fireplaces are just a few of this home's fine features. Upper level loft is perfect for office or playroom. Finished basement with additional storage. Outdoor amenities include a spacious fenced rear yard, screened porch and brick patio. Attached side load 2-car garage with paved drive complete the 1/2 acre level lot. Country Club Estates is located just min to Historic District, VRE & I-95. See 3D virtual tour!